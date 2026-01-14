Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. Barclays started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.71.

NYSE JLL opened at $346.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $356.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,417,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

