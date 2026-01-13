Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Price Performance
NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.14.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Sl Tfip
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Sl Tfip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Sl Tfip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.