Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average.

