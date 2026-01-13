Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Up 390.7% in December

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,196 shares, a growth of 390.7% from the December 15th total of 14,917 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of COPP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,420. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.8237 per share. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world. COPP was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Sprott.

