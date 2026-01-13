Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 283628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

