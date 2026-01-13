Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,190. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 33.4% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

