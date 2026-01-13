Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Grows By 404.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 202,713 shares, an increase of 404.0% from the December 15th total of 40,221 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,060 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 446,060 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 97,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

Further Reading

