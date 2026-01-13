TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 10,633 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

