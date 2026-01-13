PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires 13,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,820,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,558,000 after buying an additional 424,632 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $345.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average is $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $348.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $390, citing a strong 2026 AI memory outlook — a high-profile analyst boost that likely supports further buying interest. Mizuho hikes MU PT to $390

Mizuho raised its price target to $390, citing a strong 2026 AI memory outlook — a high-profile analyst boost that likely supports further buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MU to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum and helping justify elevated multiples. Zacks Rank #1

Zacks added MU to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum and helping justify elevated multiples. Positive Sentiment: Financial media and retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) are highlighting Micron as a core AI-memory/AI-infrastructure play and noting its strong multi-year gains, which attracts momentum buyers. Fool: Top growth stocks Yahoo: Cramer on Micron

Financial media and retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) are highlighting Micron as a core AI-memory/AI-infrastructure play and noting its strong multi-year gains, which attracts momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance write-ups (e.g., “If you’d invested $100…”) and features on Micron’s AI-driven demand are reinforcing the bullish narrative but are background context rather than immediate catalysts. Fool retrospective

Long-term performance write-ups (e.g., “If you’d invested $100…”) and features on Micron’s AI-driven demand are reinforcing the bullish narrative but are background context rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha contributor says they are taking profits after a rapid rerating and issued a rating downgrade — signals that some investors are locking gains and may cap upside in the near term. SA: Taking profits / downgrade

A Seeking Alpha contributor says they are taking profits after a rapid rerating and issued a rating downgrade — signals that some investors are locking gains and may cap upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12)

Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12) Negative Sentiment: Reports flagging insider selling as the stock approaches highs introduce a cautionary signal for some investors monitoring insider behavior. Sohu: Insider selling trends

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

