Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VOO opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $640.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Macro sentiment has improved as the CNN Money Fear & Greed index moved into the “Greed” zone, supporting risk-on flows that typically lift large-cap, market-cap-weighted ETFs like VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries list reasons to be optimistic on the S&P 500’s outlook — a supportive narrative for VOO because it tracks that index and benefits from broad market appreciation. Looking For Reasons To Be Bullish On The S&P 500? Fortunately, There Are More Than A Few
- Positive Sentiment: VOO is recommended as a core, long-term holding in a recent investor guide, which can support long-term inflows into the ETF from retail and advisors. 5 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for a Lifetime
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in VOO plunged ~56% in December to ~3.63M shares (0.3% of float) with a 0.3-day cover ratio, indicating far fewer bearish bets on the ETF and reducing near-term short-pressure risk.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting turnover within the S&P 500 argues the index has been effective at capturing winners — structurally positive for an index-tracking ETF like VOO but not an immediate catalyst. There’s A Lot Of Turnover In The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Market watchers highlight multiple near-term catalysts (macro data, geopolitics, earnings) that could drive volatility for the S&P 500 and ETFs like VOO this week — a watch-and-react environment for traders. Top 6 catalysts for the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs this week
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory headlines (a criminal probe related to Fed leadership) have rattled markets and injected risk, creating the potential for short-term dips in risk assets including VOO. S&P 500 and Dow Jones: US Indices Mixed Today as Powell Probe Rattles Markets
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures fell at one point after headlines about DOJ action involving the Fed, signaling potential for short-term volatility that can pressure ETFs tracking large-cap stocks. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Tumble As DOJ Serves Federal Reserve—Vistra, Tempus AI, Alibaba In Focus
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
