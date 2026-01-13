Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $640.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

