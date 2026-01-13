CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Holdings Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 211.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

