Vivid Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $362.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $329.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

