Vivid Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

