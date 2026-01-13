TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 6,396 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

