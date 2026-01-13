ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) vs. Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ProPetro has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -1.31% -0.06% -0.04% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProPetro and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ProPetro and Petrofac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.68 -$137.86 million ($0.17) -55.36 Petrofac $2.50 billion 0.00 -$505.00 million N/A N/A

ProPetro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPetro and Petrofac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 4 4 0 2.33 Petrofac 0 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given ProPetro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Petrofac.

Summary

ProPetro beats Petrofac on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

