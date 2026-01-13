Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.94. The company has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.
Key Stories Impacting Home Depot
- Positive Sentiment: The Home Depot expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deploy “agentic” AI tools (Magic Apron enhancements, AI product-list builders for pros, automated material ordering) that aim to deepen customer engagement and boost pro workflow efficiency. The Home Depot and Google Cloud Launch Agentic AI Tools Home Depot Goes All-In On Agentic AI With Google Cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry pieces highlight Home Depot gearing up for a 2026 housing rebound with pro-focused tools and supply-chain upgrades, positioning it to scale if interest rates fall and demand for remodeling and new construction recovers. Is Home Depot Stock Best Positioned If Rates Ease in 2026? Home Depot Stock Gains With New Housing Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large volume of Home Depot call options, indicating near-term bullish speculation or hedging interest that can support upside momentum in the stock. Traders Purchase Large Volume of Home Depot Call Options
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Home Depot as a dividend holding reinforces its income-story appeal; lower rates could boost long-term growth prospects, but these are gradual catalysts rather than immediate drivers. 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2026 and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends
- Negative Sentiment: A comparative piece contrasts Home Depot with peers (e.g., Costco) and underscores Home Depot’s sensitivity to macro forces — a reminder that weaker housing activity or slower rate cuts could weigh on revenue and margins. Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Home Depot
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
See Also
