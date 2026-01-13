Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.94. The company has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

