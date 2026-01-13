FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to Neutral

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

FedEx stock opened at $309.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $318.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

