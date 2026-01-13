Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,639,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.