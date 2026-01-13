Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of GUG stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Employing a dynamic asset allocation framework, the fund’s management team adjusts exposures based on market valuations, economic outlooks and risk assessments.
