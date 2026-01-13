Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Declines By 74.8%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 401 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Price Performance
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
The ETF employs a full-replication strategy to match the constituents of the underlying index, seeking consistency with index weightings subject to regulatory and liquidity constraints.
