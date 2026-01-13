Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Declines By 74.8%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 401 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Price Performance

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) is an exchange-traded fund designed to replicate the performance of the North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the equity performance of publicly traded companies involved in the cannabis industry. Launched in February 2017, the ETF offers investors exposure to businesses operating across the cannabis value chain, including licensed producers, biotech firms, growers, distributors and ancillary service providers. By investing in a diversified basket of equity securities, HMLSF aims to provide broad-based participation in the emerging legal cannabis market in North America.

The ETF employs a full-replication strategy to match the constituents of the underlying index, seeking consistency with index weightings subject to regulatory and liquidity constraints.

