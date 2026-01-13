Short Interest in Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Increases By 334.5%

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 139,698 shares, an increase of 334.5% from the December 15th total of 32,154 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 605,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 605,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eagleford Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagleford Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.64.

Get Eagleford Energy alerts:

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagleford Energy had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Eagleford Energy Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Featured Stories

