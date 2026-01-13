Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,637 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 6,755 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance
AIBD stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.
About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares
