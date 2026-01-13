Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,637 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 6,755 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

AIBD stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBD was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

