FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 214.4% in December

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,191 shares, an increase of 214.4% from the December 15th total of 20,738 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

FANDF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstRand in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FirstRand presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FirstRand Limited is a South African financial services group headquartered in Johannesburg. Established in 1998 through the consolidation of First National Bank of South Africa and Rand Merchant Bank, the company has grown into one of the continent’s leading providers of banking and financial products. FirstRand operates a diversified financial-services platform that spans retail, commercial and corporate banking.

The group’s main operating divisions include First National Bank (FNB), which offers personal and small-business banking; Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), specializing in corporate and investment banking; WesBank, a provider of vehicle and asset finance; and Ashburton Investments, which delivers asset management and tailored investment solutions.

