Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PKOH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.