Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.480-12.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$10.2 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.570-2.690 EPS.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $66.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target, signaling analyst conviction that shares have upside from current levels. Read More.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,252,000 after purchasing an additional 875,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 75.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 150,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 252.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 133,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

