loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.9330. Approximately 416,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,671,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $1.75 target price on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.40 price objective on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 884,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $2,388,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,083. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc (NYSE: LDI) is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

