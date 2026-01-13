Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Concentrix updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 11.480-12.070 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Down 8.1%

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,440. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 95,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target, signaling analyst conviction that shares have upside from current levels.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

