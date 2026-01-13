Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $390, citing a strong 2026 AI memory outlook — a high-profile analyst boost that likely supports further buying interest. Mizuho hikes MU PT to $390

Mizuho raised its price target to $390, citing a strong 2026 AI memory outlook — a high-profile analyst boost that likely supports further buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MU to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum and helping justify elevated multiples. Zacks Rank #1

Zacks added MU to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum and helping justify elevated multiples. Positive Sentiment: Financial media and retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) are highlighting Micron as a core AI-memory/AI-infrastructure play and noting its strong multi-year gains, which attracts momentum buyers. Fool: Top growth stocks Yahoo: Cramer on Micron

Financial media and retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) are highlighting Micron as a core AI-memory/AI-infrastructure play and noting its strong multi-year gains, which attracts momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance write-ups (e.g., “If you’d invested $100…”) and features on Micron’s AI-driven demand are reinforcing the bullish narrative but are background context rather than immediate catalysts. Fool retrospective

Long-term performance write-ups (e.g., “If you’d invested $100…”) and features on Micron’s AI-driven demand are reinforcing the bullish narrative but are background context rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha contributor says they are taking profits after a rapid rerating and issued a rating downgrade — signals that some investors are locking gains and may cap upside in the near term. SA: Taking profits / downgrade

A Seeking Alpha contributor says they are taking profits after a rapid rerating and issued a rating downgrade — signals that some investors are locking gains and may cap upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12)

Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12) Negative Sentiment: Reports flagging insider selling as the stock approaches highs introduce a cautionary signal for some investors monitoring insider behavior. Sohu: Insider selling trends

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $345.87 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $348.47. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.