Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IJR stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

