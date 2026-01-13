Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,727,366. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,855,192. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

