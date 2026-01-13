Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and, to the extent reasonably possible, exempt from or subject to limited United States state and local income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a broad range of municipal securities, including investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt obligations issued by states, municipalities, public authorities and other political subdivisions across the United States.

NMCO’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit selection and active management strategies to target undervalued opportunities in both public and private municipal markets.

