B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYK opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $24.87.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

B. Riley Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates through multiple business lines, including capital markets, financial consulting, wealth management, principal investments and retail liquidation. B. Riley offers corporate clients advisory services such as mergers and acquisitions counsel, equity and debt underwriting, and restructuring guidance, while serving high-net-worth individuals through tailored wealth and investment management solutions.

