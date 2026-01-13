Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 58.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded up 58.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 830,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 302,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Here are the key news stories impacting Eskay Mining this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and momentum—The AmericanBankingNews piece highlighting ESK’s rally can draw more retail and momentum buyers, reinforcing the price move. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical position—Shares are trading above both the 50?day and 200?day averages, which can attract technical traders, but that is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.
- Negative Sentiment: No clear fundamental catalyst reported—The article does not cite new drill results, financing, or corporate developments to justify the move; ESK is loss-making (negative P/E), has a small market cap and a beta >2, so the rally may be speculative and vulnerable to a sharp reversal.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.
The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
