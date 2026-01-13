Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 100,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 132,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04.

Torq Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.