Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Grows By 593.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,404 shares, a growth of 593.8% from the December 15th total of 923 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 201,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 160,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.6494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

