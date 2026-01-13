Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Up 627.3% in December

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,414 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the December 15th total of 4,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCGWW opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Binah Capital Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCGWW. The company was formed in mid-2021 with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, capital stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination – commonly known as a SPAC, or blank check company.

To date, Binah Capital Group has no operating business, revenues or assets other than cash held in trust.

