Lynch Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,080.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,040.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.