Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Increases By 703.0%

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,383 shares, a growth of 703.0% from the December 15th total of 1,293 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCDF opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7633 dividend. This represents a yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF ( NYSEARCA:BCDF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.62% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

