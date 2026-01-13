Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,051 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $58,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.3% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

