TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $35.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,759 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 244.8% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

