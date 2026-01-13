Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New $51.17 Million Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,167,000. Chubb makes up about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,457,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $306.54 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its 200 day moving average is $285.52.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.