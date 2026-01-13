Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,260 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 0.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp set a $102.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

