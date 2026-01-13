Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,967 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Alliant Energy worth $66,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.14%.Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Featured Stories

