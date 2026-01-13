UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of UNH opened at $340.64 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $308.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.75.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.