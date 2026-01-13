Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of O opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

