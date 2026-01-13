PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

