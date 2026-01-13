iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $698.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.