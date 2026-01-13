SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ Stake Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWZ. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BWZ opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

