iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Lighthouse Financial LLC

Lighthouse Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

