Short Interest in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Drops By 66.7%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,340 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 70,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

RIET stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 0.88% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

