Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in December

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 251,399 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 793,290 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

EVO opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

